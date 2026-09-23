Delhi L-G orders safety audit of all Delhi parks after Aastha Kunj gangrape

“Met the MCD Commissioner, Police Commissioner and Vice Chairman, DDA and directed a comprehensive safety audit of all Delhi parks within one week, with emphasis on adequate lighting, security, regular patrolling and cleanliness,” the LG said in a post on X.

Sandhu held a meeting with the MCD commissioner, Delhi Police commissioner and vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and directed the agencies to examine lighting, security arrangements, cleanliness and patrolling in parks across the capital.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed a comprehensive safety audit of all parks in Delhi within a week following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji temple, officials said.

What changes are being implemented in Delhi parks after the gang rape incident?

What changes are being implemented in Delhi parks after the gang rape incident?

The Delhi Police has also been asked to strengthen beat patrolling around parks, including deployment of Pink Police personnel near park premises. The DDA and MCD have been directed to explore partnerships with resident welfare associations, private entities and local educational institutions for sustained upkeep of parks.

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The directions came two days after a minor girl was allegedly gangraped inside Aastha Kunj Park by three men who police said posed as policemen.

According to police, the girl had visited Kalkaji temple with a 17-year-old male friend before entering the park. The accused allegedly separated the two and took the girl to a secluded area inside the park. All three accused have been arrested; one was injured in a police encounter. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

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The case has also brought scrutiny on the park’s security arrangements. The 142-acre park has multiple entry points, but initial investigation found that it has inadequate lighting, unmanned gates and gaps in CCTV coverage with most cameras dysfunctional. DDA has said it is assessing security manpower and deployment requirements.

The park had also come under scrutiny last year after two people were attacked while walking there on June 26, 2025. The attackers allegedly returned three days later and robbed a jogger as well.