Punjab’s welfare not on Mann’s agenda: Sukhbir

Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:37 AM IST

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
ByHT Correspondent

Sangrur: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has befooled people with cheap tricks to secure power and was now looting Punjab for the sake of his boss Arvind Kejriwal.

Interacting with the media at Fatehgarh village in the district, the SAD chief said the welfare of Punjab was never on the agenda of Mann. “His only motive was to loot and ruin Punjab and he was doing exactly this on the order of his boss and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

Sukhbir said it was shocking that same Bhagwant Mann who when in opposition used to mock ruling party leaders for their security was now using the most number of security personnel for himself, his wife, sister and other members of the family.

He said it was a fact that a large portion of the Punjab Police was deployed for the security of Mann’s family.

