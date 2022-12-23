Raghav Chadha seeks ‘heritage city’ status for Anandpur Sahib

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that Anandpur Sahib, a city associated with the Sikh community, be given the status of “heritage city”.

Chadha made the demand during the question hour, asking Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy about the steps being taken for the development of Anandpur Sahib. He received a positive response from the minister who assured to look into his suggestion, according to a party release here.

During the zero hour, another AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said the nomenclature of “Veer Bal Diwas” should be changed to “Veer Sahibzadas Shahadat Diwas”, as they were not ordinary children but Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. He later also said the Union ministry of education should incorporate a chapter on the Sahibzadas supreme sacrifice in all school textbooks across India.