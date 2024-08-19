Rain back with vengeance in August after Himachal’s June-July deficit

After recording deficits in both June and July, rain returned in excess in August — with cloudbursts also wreaking havoc in parts of the state at the start of the month. The monsoon rainfall, however, still remained 22% below normal till Monday (August 19). The monsoon rainfall, however, still remained 22% below normal till Monday. (File)

So far, during this year’s monsoon season, the state has received a rainfall of 418 mm lower than the actual of 535.4 mm rainfall received usually during the season. The seasonal deficit is mainly attributed to the dry June and July.

The monsoon season begins from June 1 till the end of September.

Himachal received 29% less rainfall with 180.55 mm actual rainfall against the 255.9 mm normal rainfall in July. In June around 50% rainfall deficit was reported in the state.

The India Meteorological Department data shows that Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts have logged the highest rainfall deficit of 72% and 49% respectively during the monsoon season so far.

However, Kangra district has received near-normal rainfall of 1,207.3 mm against the normal participation of 1204.2mm. Meanwhile, Shimla district has received 5% excess rainfall: 478 mm actual rainfall during this year’s monsoon so far against 456.4 mm normal precipitation.

The state has received excess rain in August so far, with the actual rainfall received this month being 7% higher than the normal. According to IMD, the state has received an actual precipitation of 190.9 mm against 178.4 mm normal rainfall during the month.

Sirmaur and Shimla districts have received the highest rainfall in August followed by Kangra. While 52% excess rainfall has been recorded in Sirmaur from August 1 till 19, Shimla district has logged 49% excess rainfall, followed by 30% in Kangra district during this period.

More showers on the cards

The weather department officials says the overall monsoon rainfall will reach the normal range as more showers are expected in the coming days.

“The deficit during the monsoon season is primarily due to the less rainfall received during June and July. However, some districts have received significant rainfall and we expect that in the coming days, the seasonal precipitation will come in the normal range,” IMD Shimla director Kuldeep Srivastava said

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall to continue till August 21 in the state and a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in most of the districts of the state. While a yellow alert has been sounded in ten districts of the state for Tuesday, nine districts will continue to remain under a yellow alert on Wednesday as well.

Weather department officials said the thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the plain/ low hills and mid hills districts of the state for next seven days.