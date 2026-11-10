Rain, snow likely in Himachal from today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted rain and snowfall in parts of the state from Tuesday. According to the IMD, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of the state during the next two to three days. (HT File)

According to the IMD, showers are likely across the middle hills of the state, while rain and snowfall are expected in the high hills on November 10 and 11. From November 12 to 13, showers are likely at many places across Himachal.

It will be followed by rain and snowfall again on November 14 and 15 in middle hills and high hills of the state. The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert of thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on November 12, followed by a similar alert on November 13 in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts.

The higher reaches of the state continued to experience colder nights with Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti district recording the lowest minimum temperature on Monday in the state at - 1.8°C. It was followed by minimum temperatures of 0.1°C and 1.2°C recorded in Tabo and Keylong, respectively.

According to the IMD, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of the state during the next two to three days; thereafter, they are expected to fall gradually by 2–3°C over the subsequent two to three days.

Similarly, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over many parts of the state during the next two to three days; thereafter, they are expected to fall gradually by 2–4°C over many parts of the state during the subsequent two to three days.