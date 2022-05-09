Raipur MC delegation’s two-day Chandigarh tour kicks off
A delegation of the Raipur municipal corporation (MC), comprising mayor Aijaz Dhebar, chairperson Parmod Dubey and Minal, leader of opposition Chgan Chaube and 81 councillors and officers, on Sunday visited the city on a two-day study tour.
On a tour to study solid waste management and best practices Chandigarh MC (MCC), the delegation was received by senior officers.
The tour day started with a presentation on best practices at hotel Homtel, Industrial area, on Sunday. Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur welcomed the delegation. A brief introduction of the projects and best practices and functions was provided by MCC commissioner Anindita Mitra.
The commissioner spoke about the city’s solid waste management system, roads, water supply, garden and green belts, street lights, Property tax, management of Gaushalas and vendor rehabilitation system and other MCC projects.
Both mayors released a booklet on swachhata during the presentation meeting, following which the delegation visited various MCC project sites through electric CTU buses.
They toured the MRF Station, Industrial area, aerobic compost pits at Fragrance Garden, and Rose Garden, the sewerage treatment plant at Maloya, the C&D plant at Industrial area and the Integrated Command & Control Centre, Sector 17.
During their sight visits, different teams headed by MCC nodal officers briefed the delegation about the projects. The delegation also toured the bird aviary near Sukhna Lake, the Rock Garden and the Capitol Complex.
Dhebar and other councillors praised the city’s immaculate roads, planned marketplaces and the city waste management structure, while also appreciating the horticulture wing’s efforts in maintaining more than 1,800 neighbourhood parks.
AAP’s Ambala unit protests against inflation
The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday staged a protest at Sadar Bazar Chowk in Ambala Cantt against the rising prices of LPG cylinders and fuels in the country. Leading the protests, the party's organisation secretary Gagandeep Kapoor said the common man is facing the brunt of the ever-increasing rising prices.
Man, aides booked for murdering Ambala resident over enmity
Police on Sunday booked a man, and Gurdeep Singh's aides, for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man of Yamunanagar's Kharwan village, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ahema village on Saturday night. The deceased, Gurbachan Singh's family have come forward to accused Gurdeep Singh and his aides of murdering him. In his complaint, Singh's father Surjit Singh said the accused forced the victim to consume alcohol before pushing him into the river.
Classes in summer a must to bridge learning deficit, says Delhi Education Dept
Government school teachers' associations in the Capital have raised concerns about the Directorate of Education's (DoE) plan to carry out teaching-learning activities for students during the summer vacation, noting severe weather conditions won't be ideal to hold classes and adding that the sessions will eat into their holiday plans, even as officials of the education department said these were necessary to bridge the wide learning gap caused by the pandemic.
Ludhiana: Unable to afford cremation, man dumps live-in partner’s body in Sahnewal
A man dumped the body of his live-in partner at Pawa village in Sahnewal on Saturday as he could not afford to cremate her. The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Devi, 32, of Uttar Pradesh. Her live-in partner, Rakesh Sharma told police that Devi was his distant relative and he was living with for the past five years. He added that Neerja was suffering from an illness and died on Saturday.
Ludhiana: SAD leader released 15 minutes after arrest as MLA intervenes
High dram was witnessed as Dugri police released Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harpreet Bedi shortly after he was rounded up following the intervention of Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana west Gurpreet Gogi Bassi.
