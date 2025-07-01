Rajiv Bindal set to get re-elected unopposed as Himachal BJP chief

The incumbent president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Bindal, 70, likely to be announced as president of the state unit on Tuesday as he is the only candidate in the fray. Bindal will be elected as state president for the third time and the announcement is likely to be made on July 1.

The election process to the post of the new BJP president of Himachal was held on Monday at BJP headquarters, in which only one nomination of Bindal was received during the nomination process held on Monday at BJP headquarters. Because of only one nomination, his name for the president has been elected unopposed.

The announcement regarding the same will be made by Union minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh in Peterhof, Shimla, on Tuesday. With this, Bindal will become the first BJP leader in Himachal to be elected as state president thrice. Bindal has been elected as MLA five times.

He was the Health Minister in the Dhumal government, while he was made the Speaker of the Assembly when the BJP government was formed in 2017. In January 2020, he took over as the state president for the first time, but he left the post after four months following allegations of corruption during the Covid period. In April 2023, he was again given the command of the party. Now he is going to become the state president for the third time.

Bindal supported by all leaders

BJP had to appoint the new president in December last year but the growing factionalism and various other reasons, the announcement was pending for last six months. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, on behalf of BJP legislature party; Anurag Thakur, on behalf of MPs; and former minister Govind Singh Thakur on behalf of state officials proposed Bindal’s name.

Along with the state president, nominations of eight national council members of the party were also filed on Monday. Those who filed nominations include Govind Singh Thakur, Trilok Kapoor, Bihari Lal Sharma, Rashmi Dhar Sood, Payal Vaidya, Rajiv Saizal, Sanjeev Katwal and Pawan Kajal.