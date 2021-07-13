Rajpura hostage drama: BJP protests outside CM house, Capt assures action

The Punjab BJP on Monday held a dharna in front of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s official residence against the brutal attack on its workers by farmers in Rajpura.

The delegation led by state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma later met the chief minister and brought to his notice the frequent attacks on BJP leaders by members of some farmer unions, demanding strict action against such “miscreants”.

Initially, the delegation had announced to stage dharna in front of Punjab DGP’s office, but changed the plan later.

During their meeting with the chief minister, the BJP leaders blamed that in the past one year, the BJP workers and leaders were being harassed and intimidated by “miscreants” who had political protection. “The police are playing a mute role. We have gone and met the SSPs of the districts concerned where such ugly incidents had taken place, but not a single arrest was made,” said the state BJP chief.

Sharma also asked the chief minister to withdraw security of all BJP leaders if the party workers have to face harassment at the hands of “miscreants who call themselves farmers”.

Sharma said the chief minister promised that he will personally look into the matter and

even talked to DGP Dinkar Gupta with directions to ensure strict action in all cases of attack on political (BJP) functionaries.