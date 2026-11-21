A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday remanded Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal, arrested in the Shambhu Dedicated Freight Corridor blast case, to 10 days of custody. The agency had sought 20 days to question him about his alleged role in the conspiracy. The defence also argued that the agency had made no recovery from Thikriwal in this case. (HT) more

A supporter of the banned outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), Thikriwal was deported from the United States on November 18 and was subsequently taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Delhi airport.

The blast occurred around 10 pm on April 27 near Bathonia village. The Government Railway Police (GRP) received information about the explosion and found a damaged railway sleeper and the dismembered body of a man near the site. The man was later identified as ground operative Jagroop Singh.

The agency brought him to Mohali after securing a two-day transit remand. He will be produced before the court again on November 30 after his custody period ends.

Appearing for the NIA, advocate Amitoj Singh told the court that Thikriwal was involved in the alleged terror conspiracy and that investigators needed to question him to gather information related to the case.

Opposing the remand plea, defence counsel Jaspal Singh Manjhpur denied that the accused had any connection with the blast.

He told the court that his client had left India via the “dunki” route in January 2022, after being released from jail in 2020. He reached the US about two years later, the counsel submitted.

The defence also argued that the agency had made no recovery from Thikriwal in this case.