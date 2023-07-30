Miffed over the statue of Raja Mihir Bhoj unveiled by the BJP’s Kaithal MLA, depicting the 9th-century ruler as a Gurjar Pratihar, members of the Rajput community on Sunday formed three committees to fight for the legacy of the king. Mihir Bhoj statue controversy: Rajputs form 3 panels to fight for legacy of 9th-century ruler

The Rajput sabha has given a call of show of strength at Kaithal by organising state-level Rajput mahakumbh on September 10 against the ruling BJP government in the state. The committee members will visit every village and town of the state to invite members of the community to attend this mahapanchayat.

“Any leader of the Rajput community irrespective of their political party will have to reach to this mahapanchayat or they will face action,” said members of the community addressing the gathering.

The three panels include the social committee, historical committee and legal committee.

The social committee, which will have a representative from every district, will monitor the agitation and also ensure that this movement does not cause any harm to the social fabric. The historical committee will collect all the evidences and historical documents to prove the claims of the community over the legacy of Mihir Bhoj and the legal committee will fight this case in the Punjab and Haryana high court and five advocates will be deputed to represent the community’s claims in the court.

Col Davinder Singh (retd), state president, Haryana Pratinidhi Sabha, said, “We have already taken up the issue with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, but failed to get any solution on the matter.”

“We want this issue to be resolved amicably otherwise this may lead to a feeling of animosity between the members of the two communities and the government should play its role actively,” he added.

The Rajput sabha has also invited all the political leaders of the community to stand by the community and reach Kaithal to attend the mahapanchayat.

