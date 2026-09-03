HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack What: Tokyo Before / After Gram it: Ahead of BRICS Summit 2026, Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) conducted a full carcade rehearsal for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. This is to prepare for the movement of visiting dignitaries and their motorcades. The summit will be held from September 11-13 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/ANI)

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, Sher Shah Road, India Gate

When: September 3 to 19

Timing: 10am to 6pm (Tuesday to Friday) | 11am to 8pm (Saturday & Sunday) | Closed on Mondays

Entry: ₹20 (Venue Fee)

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Shruti Samvaad: Hindustani Classical Music Ft. Dr Shruti Jauhari (Vocals), Ajay Kulkarni (Tabla) & Kshitij Singh (Harmonium)

Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra – Krishna Dance Drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 2 to 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: Book Discussion | Your Silent Love: Poems by Seema Jain – Discussants: Malashri Lal, Dr Lakshmi Kannan, Satbir Chadha, Swati Pal, and Seema Jain

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Bad Drawing Party

Where: Chaayos Cafe, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: September 3

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: Inder Sahani & Friends Ft. Inder Sahani

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: September 3

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

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