‘I schedule my arguments’: Bryan Johnson shares his unusual rules

Bryan Johnson has once again left the internet intrigued with his unconventional approach to health, sleep and longevity. The tech entrepreneur shared a list of rules he follows that he admits most people may find strange. Bryan Johnson shares his strict approach to longevity. (Instagram/@bryanjohnson_)

From eating dinner at 11 am to scheduling arguments, Johnson says these habits are based on his attempts to optimise his health and quality of life.

Bryan Johnson’s unusual rules Johnson took to Instagram to share a list titled, “Rules I Follow That Most People Find Weird”. One of his first rules is, “I don’t sleep with my girlfriend.” He explained that they sleep in separate beds and homes because research suggests some people sleep better with a partner, while others sleep better alone.

Another unusual habit is his early dinner. “I eat dinner at 11 am,” Johnson said, explaining that he eats all his food between 6 am and 11 am. According to him, he tested this hundreds of times before settling on the routine, which he believes gives him the “highest quality sleep”.

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Johnson also said, “I use an umbrella daily.” While acknowledging that sunlight is beneficial, he pointed to its impact on skin ageing and cancer risk. He said he gets direct sun exposure when the UV index is below 3.

Perhaps his most unusual rule was, “I schedule my arguments.” Johnson said he follows a strict “no fights after 5 pm” rule because arguments can raise resting heart rate, affect sleep quality and leave people more irritable.

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