Rao Inderjit calls for southern Haryana to remain united across caste lines

Union minister and Gurugram BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday called upon people of southern Haryana to remain united across caste lines and “fight the political battle” collectively, invoking the legacy of freedom fighters, including Rao Tula Ram. Rao Inderjit Singh said the region could preserve the legacy of those who fought for the country’s freedom by remaining united. (HT File)

Addressing a gathering in the presence of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh, on the occasion of the unveiling of the statue of freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram in Hansi, Singh said the region could preserve the legacy of those who fought for the country’s freedom by remaining united.

“Unity of the people had played an important role in the BJP forming the government in Haryana for a third consecutive term. There were many forces seeking to divide people, but there was a need to remain united”, he said, adding that major battles could be won only when people from all sections of society came together and fought collectively.

“Can we all, irrespective of our caste, stay together? If we can remain united, then in the coming time the rule should be ours,” Singh said, urging people to think beyond caste divisions.

Referring to the participation of different communities at the event organised by the Yadav Sabha, he said the initiative was aimed at bringing together people from all 36 communities in honour of the martyrs who had fought for the country’s freedom.

“We can do one thing for those who gave us freedom, that we bind together like a fist and fight the political battle in the coming times,” he added.