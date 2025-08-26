Ration cards cancelled due to AAP’s ‘incompetence’, says Punjab BJP’s working president

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Monday alleged that the ration cards of people have been cancelled due to the mistakes and incompetence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and not because of the central government. Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma

Sharma said that if the PM (Narendra) Modi-led central government was able to provide free ration for years to 1.5 crore Punjabis, then why would it stop the free ration of just 8,02,493 people?

“The National Food Security Act, 2013, clearly lays down guidelines that identifying beneficiaries is the responsibility of the state government. The central government only sends free rations to those people who are identified by the state,” Sharma said.

Sharma alleged that the real reason behind the ration card cancellations was AAP’s own founder and lawyer, Prashant Bhushan.

“He (Bhushan) had filed a case in the Supreme Court saying that free ration was being received by the rich instead of the poor. Because of this, the court passed orders ensuring that only eligible beneficiaries should receive free rations. Implementing this decision is the responsibility of state governments, since the Act grants this power to them. So, why is Bhagwant Mann blaming the central government?” Sharma added.

Despite seeking three extensions, Punjab has failed to complete the verification process, yet continues to blame the Centre, he added.

Sharma added that Bhagwant Mann himself launched a verification drive in September 2022.

“The truth is that during the verification drive, many genuine needy people were excluded, while names of AAP workers and leaders, who were not even eligible for free ration, were included. This is what has caused the present crisis,” Sharma alleged.