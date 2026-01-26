R-Day honours:3 Punjab IPS officers get Prez medal for distinguished service

Three Punjab IPS officers have been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. 15 officials, including an IPS officer, have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service. (HT File)

The officers are additional director general of police (Investigation Lokpal) Vibhu Raj, Director Bureau of Investigation LK Yadav, and ADGP (jails) Arun Pal Singh.

Similarly, 15 officials, including an IPS officer, have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The officers are DIG (Security) Raj Bhawan Jasdev Singh Sidhu, AIG (SSG) Randeep Singh Mann, DSP (AGTF) Rajan Parminder Singh, DSP (Vigilance Bureau) Navdeep Singh, ACP (PBI), Amritsar, Sapinder Kaur and DSP (SPU) Harinderdeep Singh, inspector Sukhjit Singh, inspector Harish Kumar, inspector Manjit Kaur, inspector Talwinder Singh, inspector Rajinder Kumar, Inspector Pritpal Singh, sub-inspector (SI) Dharamjit Kaur, SI Bhupinder Singh and ASI Swaranjit Kaur.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav congratulated the awardees and said it would boost the morale of the entire police force.

Five cops to get CM’s Rakshak Padak

Five police officials will be awarded the Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak. The officials include DSP Sunam Udham Singh Wala Harvinder Singh, inspector Nirmal Singh, head constable Sukhmanpreet Singh, ASI Balbir Chand, and senior constable Dharampal Singh.

Similarly, four PPS officers, including AIG (SPU) Baljit Singh, Faridkot SP (Headquarters) Manvinderbir Singh, DSP (Investigation) Daljit Singh, and SP Davinder Kumar, are among 19 officers/officials who have been selected for the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty. The remaining officials include inspector Mandeep Singh, inspector Rushika, inspector Prabhjot Kaur, inspector Kulwant Singh, inspector Sumit Mor, inspector Pushvinder Singh, SI Gurpal Singh, SI Bhupinder Singh, ASI Gurjant Singh, ASI Gurvir Singh, ASI Gurpreet Singh, ASI Kuljit Singh, HC Mandeep Singh, HC Sukhwinder Singh, and senior constable Anu Bala.