Recruitment to 5,549 posts yet to be finalised, says Haryana CM

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has made 963 recruitments to group A and B posts from October, 2019, to November, 2023, and recruitments to 5,549 posts are yet to be finalised, said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a written response to an unstarred question by Congress MLA BB Batra on Friday in the state assembly. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal speaking on the first day of the winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha at Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per a reply tabled in the House, the HPSC had advertised 8,250 posts, including 7,629 for group B between October, 2019, and November, 2023. The commission issued 22 advertisements for group A posts and 84 advertisements for group B posts in this period.

“None of the advertised posts were cancelled. However, 5,350 posts were withdrawn due to various reasons, out of which 4,480 posts were readvertised by the HPSC. A total of 54 court cases relating to these posts have been decided by the high court,’’ the reply said.

In a written reply to a separate unstarred question by the Congress MLA, the chief minister said the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) made 12,159 recruitments for the group B and C posts from October 2019 to November 2023.

“Out of 60,785 group C posts advertised between October 2019 to November 2023, recruitments for 39,519 posts are yet to be finalised,’’ the reply said.

The reply also said the 8,937 posts were cancelled due to various reasons. Out of these, 7,628 posts were re-advertised by the HSSC, it said.

The reply also said 534 posts of group B advertised between October 2019 to November, 2023, were withdrawn.

Meanwhile, health minister Anil Vij told the state assembly that the work for construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rewari is expected to start shortly.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao, the minister said the state government has acquired about 203 acres land at the cost of ₹40 lakh per acre for the purpose of constructing AIIMS in Rewari.

To expedite the pre-investment activities required for the project, HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES) has been appointed by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said individuals whose houses were damaged during the July 2023 floods can still submit written appeals to the deputy commissioner for compensation.

Responding to a question, the minister said the state government invited applications for flood damage compensation through the e-compensation portal. A total of 1.34 lakh applications were received for crop loss (excluding cotton), 6057 for house damage and 383 for animal loss. Dushyant said the compensation assessments have been completed adhering to state government norms.