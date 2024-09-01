Redesign Baltana bridge over Sukhna Choe: Mohali DC orders Zirakpur MC

For smooth commuting over the Sukhna Choe’s Baltana Bridge, deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain has directed the Zirakpur municipal council (MC) to redesign the bridge at the earliest. Ongoing work at Baltana bridge over Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

The DC said the repair work was hampered by the heavy downpour in the previous days. Now, as a temporary measure, after clearing the mud from the bridge, tiling work would be done to make it smooth for commuters, besides reinstalling proper railing. The ongoing repair work will be completed in the next ten days, she added.

Jain said the drainage department has been directed to assist in the redesigning as per the requirement on the ground so that the water doesn’t overflow and the issue is resolved permanently.