 Redesign Baltana bridge over Sukhna Choe: Mohali DC orders Zirakpur MC - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Redesign Baltana bridge over Sukhna Choe: Mohali DC orders Zirakpur MC

ByHT Correspodent, Mohali
Sep 01, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Mohali DC Aashika Jain said the drainage department has been directed to assist in the redesigning as per the requirement on the ground so that the water doesn’t overflow and the issue is resolved permanently

For smooth commuting over the Sukhna Choe’s Baltana Bridge, deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain has directed the Zirakpur municipal council (MC) to redesign the bridge at the earliest.

Ongoing work at Baltana bridge over Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur. (HT Photo)
Ongoing work at Baltana bridge over Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

The DC said the repair work was hampered by the heavy downpour in the previous days. Now, as a temporary measure, after clearing the mud from the bridge, tiling work would be done to make it smooth for commuters, besides reinstalling proper railing. The ongoing repair work will be completed in the next ten days, she added.

Jain said the drainage department has been directed to assist in the redesigning as per the requirement on the ground so that the water doesn’t overflow and the issue is resolved permanently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Redesign Baltana bridge over Sukhna Choe: Mohali DC orders Zirakpur MC
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On