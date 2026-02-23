Regional Buzz | AAP’s shifting stance

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Punjab blew hot and cold over governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s four-day padyatra (foot march) against drugs recently in the state’s border districts. They raised questions when Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma were seen walking alongside him. “A yatra in which Sukhbir Badal and Ashwani Sharma are seated together cannot be aimed at eradicating drugs. Such a spectacle does not inspire confidence,” senior AAP leader and ex-minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal quipped, asking the governor to be mindful of whom he walks with. When Kataria, on the concluding day of his march in Abohar, lauded the Bhagwant Mann government’s anti-drug campaign, calling it “100% successful,” the AAP chorus changed its tune. “This isn’t just our claim. The governor has also acknowledged that the anti-drug campaign is yielding solid results,” declared AAP Punjab’s senior spokesperson Neel Garg. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria during the walk against drugs in Ferozepur on February 12. (HT Photo)

Sukhbir & his populist promises

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal who has started constituency-wise Punjab Bachao (Save Punjab) rallies ahead of the 2027 state polls, making lofty populist promises. These include ₹1.31 lakh to newly married women and the revival of the Atta-Dal scheme implemented during the SAD-BJP regime, if voted to power. At the rallies, the party raises the slogan, ‘2027 Ch Sukhbir Lyao’ (Elect Sukhbir in 2027). In his speeches, Sukhbir has also promised to declare Punjab’s border belt an industrial zone with special incentives upon assuming office and to completely wipe out gangsters from the state. The campaign will continue until the end of the March.

Khaira faces backlash

Congress’ Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who frequently takes potshots at the AAP government’s functioning, faced backlash online following his social media post about the admission of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s daughter in an elite English medium school in Chandigarh. “Why did you (Mann) always make fun of your opponents like Captain Amarinder Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa and me for having studied in Convent schools if you were to admit your daughter also in an English medium school?” Khaira asked the CM in a post on X before going on to make some personal remarks. Soon after the post, the Bholath MLA faced heavy criticism in the comments section for dragging Mann’s daughter into politics. One of Khaira’s followers wrote “Our politicians’ mindset seems to have descended to such a low level that even small children are now being dragged into their political fights. This is extremely heartbreaking. All political leaders must rein in such cheap tactics.”

Mann’s pond potshot

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann could not resist taking a swipe at previous governments during his address at the Kila Raipur Games, popularly known as the Rural Olympics. Although he began by stating that he would avoid political remarks at a sporting event, he went on to credit the AAP government for the resumption of bullock cart races after a 12-year gap, claiming it was made possible through legal initiatives taken by his government. Referring to a memorandum submitted by villagers seeking rejuvenation of the village pond, Mann could not resist targeting the past governments. He alleged that successive past governments had failed to address the issue, forcing residents to continue raising the demand of a pond even today.

Happy with AAP, no switch plans: Patiala MLA

Amid swirling rumours of a possible “ghar vapasi” into the SAD, Patiala legislator Ajitpal Kohli firmly dismissed speculation about quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The MLA said he was “happy and satisfied” in his present party having no intention of switching sides. Kohli, who was earlier associated with the SAD before joining the AAP ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, carries significant political legacy. His father had served as a cabinet minister in an Akali Dal government. In the 2022 assembly elections, Kohli had caused a major political upset by defeating former two-time chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala. His decisive victory had then marked a significant shift in the state’s political landscape. Reiterating his commitment to AAP’s leadership and policies, Kohli said he remained focused on development works in his constituency, seeking to quell speculation once and for all.

Long wait for posting

It has been almost two months since Haryana IAS officer, Vijay Siddappa Bhavikatti (2011 batch) joined his parent cadre after completing six years of central deputation term as director of census operation, Karnataka. However, he is yet to get a posting in the state government. Another IAS officer, Narhari Bangar, also of 2011 batch, is awaiting orders of posting for the past two weeks. The delay in appointments is baffling in view of paucity of officers at various levels with many holding multiple charges. For the past two weeks, the state government has been struggling to appoint the administrative secretary of energy department, a post which fell vacant after IAS officer Shyamal Mishra was relieved by the state government for a central assignment on February 6.

Omar pulls up NC legislator

On floor of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, chief minister Omar Abdullah criticised his own MLA, Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri, who represents the high-profile Bijbehara assembly constituency, and even warned that if he could not face his constituents, he should not contest the next assembly election. Veeri had criticised the power department over inflated power bills and erratic supply in his constituency. He said that as he represented Bijbehara, he had to face the music from his own voters and sought a reply from the CM, who is also the power minister. However, Omar disputed the figures quoted by Veeri and silenced him, saying that the National Conference could field another candidate in the next election who could face public criticism. The CM’s remarks against his own legislator are music to the Opposition’s ears, particularly the PDP. Since 1996, the PDP had never lost an election in Bijbehara until Veeri defeated Iltija Mufti to win the seat.

(Contributed by Navneet Sharma, Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Navrajdeep Singh, Tarsem Singh Deogan, Karam Prakash, Hitender Rao, Mir Ehsan)