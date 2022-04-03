Rejig: Punjab gets new DCs in 10 districts
In another rejig by the Punjab government, 10 districts got new deputy commissioners (DCs) on Saturday evening.
According to the orders issued by chief secretary, Punjab, Gupreet Singh Khaira, who was posted as the deputy commissioner of Amritsar, has now been posted as the deputy commissioner, Muktsar Sahib. Harpreet Singh Sudan, deputy commissioner Muktsar Sahib, will now be the new deputy commissioner, Amritsar.
Sandeep Hans, deputy commissioner, Patiala, will now be the deputy commissioner, Hoshiarpur, whereas Sakshi Sawhney has been posted as the Patiala DC.
Harbir Singh, deputy commissioner, Faridkot, is now the s deputy commissioner of Pathankot, replacing Sanyam Aggarwal who will now be the deputy commissioner of Malerkotla. Ruhee Dugg, additional deputy commissioner (development), Patiala, has been posted as the deputy commissioner, Faridkot.
Amit Talwar, special secretary, co-ordination, and in addition staff officer to the chief secretary, has been posted as the deputy commissioner, SAS Nagar, whereas Preeti Yadav, additoinal deputy commissioner (development), Patiala, has been posted the deputy commissioner, Roopnagar.
Himanshu Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner (development), SAS Nagar, has been posted as the deputy commissioner, Fazilka.
-
Mann ended corruption in Punjab within 10 days: Kejriwal
Ahmedabad Appealing the people of Gujarat to give the Aam Aadmi Party a chance and accusing the ruling BJP of becoming arrogant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad. Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, and Mann set out on a two-km roadshow, dubbed as “Tiranga Gaurav Yatra.”
-
Wave Group homebuyers stage protest over delay in delivery of flats in Noida
Homebuyers of Wave Group's Amore apartments in Noida staged a protest on Saturday against the delay in delivery of flats. Around 55 homebuyers reached the project site located in Sector 32 at 10am and raised slogans against the office-bearers of the real estate developer. The residential project was announced in the year 2012 and the Wave Group had promised that it will give possession of the flats to the buyers by 2016.
-
Betting racket busted in Noida, 6 suspects held
The Noida Phase 1 Police on Saturday busted an alleged betting racket for betting on cricket matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League, and earlier on the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections too, said the officials. Six people were also arrested from Sector 10 on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the gambling.
-
Day after issuing notification to close meat shops during Navratri, Ghaziabad mayor ‘rectifies’ order
A day after ordering meat shops in Ghaziabad to close during Navratri, mayor Asha Sharma issued an amendment on Saturday that said stores should follow the Uttar Pradesh government's directives in the matter. On Friday, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation issued an order, signed by Sharma, which ordered all meat shops in the city to stay shut from April 2 to 10 in light of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri.
-
3 criminals loot ₹18 lakh from bank in UP’s Bulandshahar
Three motorcycle borne criminals looted ₹18 lakh from the Ujjiwan Finance Bank in Syana town of district Bulandshahar on Saturday evening. Senior police officials including SSP of Bulandshahar SK Singh rushed to the spot and launched a search operation Circle officer of Syana Vandana said that the incident occurred at around 4.45 pm on Saturday. Vandana said three motorcycle borne criminals arrived at the bank, wearing helmets to hide their faces.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics