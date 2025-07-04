Report card: Fewer sittings a concern, we need more time to take up our issues: Satpal Brahamchari

As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at first-time MP Satpal Brahamchari’s performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for the constituency. As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at first-time MP Satpal Brahamchari’s performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for the constituency. (sourced)

How would you describe your first-year experience?

My overall experience has been very good in Parliament. I’ve been able to raise the issues of my constituency. I took up the issues of Metro construction from Delhi to Kundli border and also regarding the rapid rail till Panipat. Work on both is underway. I also raised the non-stoppage of three trains at Sonepat, halt for two has been approved; one is pending for which I’ll take up the matter again. In the last one year, one major highway project that has been pending for a long – Panipat-Dabwali via Safidon (Jind) was also approved. I’ve also demanded the setting up of some industry or MNC between Jind and Safidon, for which land acquisition process over 4,000 acres has been initiated. As compared to Sonepat, Jind is considered underdeveloped and I aim to change that.

What was the high point of the year for you personally and your party in the House?

In my knowledge, there has been no such moment yet, but as most of us have been inspired by our leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who takes up issues of national importance bravely. I along with JP saheb (Jai Prakash), Deepender (Hooda) ji and young leader Varun Mullana (Chaudhary) have raised their constituency issues, with a common motive of overall development in the state.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

Definitely, the sittings per session should be raised as we would get more time to take up our issues. Usually, we get time once or twice per session, but more time means more opportunity.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

Yes, raising issues during Question Hour is helpful because it ensures that those issues are officially recorded in the parliamentary proceedings. It allows for tracking of the issue, its discussion, and any subsequent action taken.

What constituency-specific issues were raised by you and what are your plans ahead?

I’ve taken up issues for health and employment, which will also be my focus area during the rest of my tenure. Sonepat has many industries and recently, Maruti Suzuki also started its operations at Kharkhoda. I’ve demanded that at least 75% Haryana youth should get employment at the plant. In terms of health, I’ve demanded more facilities at BPS Government Medical College in Khanpur Kalan so that its tag of a “referral hospital” is changed. Both the issues will be raised in Parliament.