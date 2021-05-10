Residents of Bhiwani village impose self-lockdown

Residents of Mundhal Khurd in Bhiwani have imposed a self-lockdown till May 13 after the village witnessed a surge in unreported deaths in the last two weeks. The decision was taken after prominent persons, elderly people and youths held a meeting recently and decided to ban the entry of outsiders.

To break the chain, the villagers announced that all shops, except those selling medicines, will be opened from 7 am to 10 am till May 13. The medical stores will remain functional round the clock.

Sarpanch Vijay Pal, who is leading the village until new panchayat forms, said more than 35 deaths were reported in the village in the last two weeks.

“Entire village is suffering from fever, cough and cold. We have written to the DC to start testing in the village. Most of those who succumbed were people who had fever, but remained reluctant to get themselves tested. The health department had cremated bodies of five persons with Covid protocol at village crematorium. Many fatalities were Covid suspected deaths. We have no other option than to impose self-lockdown,” he added.

The villagers have also restricted gathering of those playing cards and smoking ‘hookah’ has been banned across the village.

“We have been demanding a hospital for a cluster of three villages here, but the government has not paid heeds to our demands. The village has a population of 15,000 and still there is no government hospital here. The primary health centres are at Dhanana and Talu villages, both 10km away from here,” the villagers said.

Health department starts testing

The health department on Sunday collected 80 samples, reports of which are awaited. The sampling process will continue for the next couple of days, said officials.

Bhiwani DC Rahul Narwal said they have also got information about the deaths at Mundhal Khurd village, but as per their record, only two persons died of Covid there.

“The exact number of deaths will be ascertained after the families of the deceased register their deaths. The families will have to register the data within a month. We have started the sampling process and the true picture about the transmission of the virus will be known after the testing report comes out,” he added.

Nine cremations in a single day in Rohtak village

Nine pyres were burnt at Rohtak’s Madina village crematorium on Saturday. Former Congress’ Meham MLA Anand Singh Dangi, who hails from the same village, said he had visited the houses of these nine persons, who died on Saturday.

“Most of them were suffering from fever. Our village has reported more than 42 deaths in the last three weeks. I have requested the administration to provide oxygen beds at the community health centre at Madina, but my pleas were turned down. Seven to eight people have died due to Covid in various private hospitals,” he added.

Sarpanch Karambir Foji said villagers are reluctant to get themselves tested and people have fear of Covid.

“In the history of our village, we had never witnessed more than 40 deaths in three weeks. We are urging people to appear for testing and vaccination,” he added.

Senior medical officer Dr Joginder, who is in charge of the village, said there has been a rise in deaths and the sarpanch can provide actual figures.

“Some people had died of Covid too. We would be able to say more about total deaths after registration only. Nine deaths were reported on Saturday. The people are suffering from fever here. More people are coming forward for vaccination than testing. The situation in this village is challengeable as compared to other villages,” he added.

In Karnal, 200 MBBS students to offer tele-consultation to patients in isolation

With the help of 200 MBBS final-year students, the Karnal district administration has launched a home care and tele-consultation system to provide medical assistance to Covid patients isolated at home.

As per the health authorities, the initiative will help to avoid hospitalisation of non-critical patients.

Karnal DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the MBBS students of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital have been given proper training and they will dial all home-isolated patients to provide them all required information and medical assistant over phone.

“Over 92% patients don’t require hospitalisation and MBBS students will talk to all home isolated patients regularly,” he said, adding that if required, they will also advise them when to seek hospital admission.

He said that one student will have list of 25 patients and they will track their medical records regularly.

As per the information, the district administration was facing shortage of hospital beds and now, all 500 beds with oxygen support and 220 beds in ICUs are already occupied. The district administration has set up 100-bed temporary hospitals in Panchayat Bhawan to accommodate more patients.

(With inputs by Neeraj Mohan from Karnal)