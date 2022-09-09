Respond to DGP Bhawra’s queries: Bajwa to Punjab CM Mann
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to respond to the 20 odd queries raised by DGP VK Bhawra after the latter was put on notice
Bajwa said that the state government should provide the entire data and analysis sought by DGP Bhawra on the basis of which he was issued a notice for not being up to the mark in performing his duty.
“At least with this communication between the chief minister and the DGP, people will have the opportunity to know the real law and order situation prevailing in the state. Besides they will also have a chance to know who was actually lying when incidents of communal violence, terror attacks and murders were occuring in the state,” Bajwa said in a statement.
He said in case the government failed to respond to the queries posed by Bhawra, the former had no right to humiliate the senior police officer in such a manner. Bajwa reminded Mann that this was not the first incident when senior functionaries of the government were treated in such a shabbily manner. “Whether it was chief secretary, advocate general and now the DGP, all have been the target of the Bhagwant Mann government only to conceal its own failures”, he added.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
