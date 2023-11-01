Retired Ludhiana district attorney hacks 80-year-old wife

Police arrested an 85-year-old retired district attorney for allegedly hacked his 80-year-old wife to death at their house in Gurdev Nagar on Wednesday. A retired Ludhiana district attorney hacked his 80-year-old wife to death. (HT File)

The accused, Harcharan Singh, himself called his son and narrated the incident. His son subsequently informed the police, who initiated a murder probe.

The victim, who has been identified as Manjeet Kaur, lived with her husband in Gurdev Nagar, while their son lives in Patiala.

Sharing further details, Division number 5 police station house officer sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said they received a phone call from the couple’s son, who informed them about the incident.

Following the information, a team reached the spot and found the victim lying in the pool of blood.

The SHO added that Harcharan Singh had bludgeoned his wife with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot. The couple had been in a strained relationship for a long time, he added.

The murder weapon was also recovered from the spot.

Police have sent the victim’s body to the civil hospital for an autopsy. The accused, meanwhile, has been booked for murder.

