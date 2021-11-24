Revenue staff on strike in Hoshiarpur after bribery case against naib tehsildar

On the call of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association, the entire revenue staff of Hoshiarpur district proceeded on mass leave to protest the false Vigilance case against Mahilpur naib tehsildar and three others.

A vigilance team arrested the naib tehsildar, a registry clerk, a deed writer and an assistant on Monday on charges of bribery.

Revenue work remained suspended on Tuesday also even as representatives of the association met senior officials to represent the alleged corruption case.

On not getting an assurance from the authorities, a decision was taken by the revenue officers’ body to go on mass leave till November 26.