Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Revenue staff on strike in Hoshiarpur after bribery case against naib tehsildar
chandigarh news

Revenue staff on strike in Hoshiarpur after bribery case against naib tehsildar

Punjab Revenue Officers Association called the strike after its representatives failed to get an assurance from the authorities in the bribery case
A vigilance team arrested the Mahilpur naib tehsildar, a registry clerk, a deed writer and an assistant on Monday on charges of bribery. (Representative photo)
A vigilance team arrested the Mahilpur naib tehsildar, a registry clerk, a deed writer and an assistant on Monday on charges of bribery. (Representative photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

On the call of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association, the entire revenue staff of Hoshiarpur district proceeded on mass leave to protest the false Vigilance case against Mahilpur naib tehsildar and three others.

Also read: Hoshiarpur school closed after 3 students test positive for Covid-19

A vigilance team arrested the naib tehsildar, a registry clerk, a deed writer and an assistant on Monday on charges of bribery.

Revenue work remained suspended on Tuesday also even as representatives of the association met senior officials to represent the alleged corruption case.

On not getting an assurance from the authorities, a decision was taken by the revenue officers’ body to go on mass leave till November 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out