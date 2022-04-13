Reverse vending machines at Ludhiana civil hospital gather dust

It’s been three months since two reverse vending machines, to recycle plastic waste, were installed at the Ludhiana civil hospital, but so far, these have not been operationalised.

The civic body had purchased 10 reverse vending machines at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the first phase, under the Smart City Mission. While two machines installed at the civil hospital are gathering dust, the civic body is yet to finalise location for eight machines.

As per the earlier proposal, the machines were to be installed at the bus stand, Sarabha Nagar main market, Model Town main market and other public places that see a heavy footfall.

When contacted about the delay in launching the project, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said the civic body is yet to complete some payment formalities with the contractor for operations and maintenance of the machines. “The locations for installing the other machines are being finalised,” he said, adding that the formalities will be completed soon.

Ludhiana generated around 300 metric tonnes of plastic waste on a daily basis, and most of it gets accumulated at the main dumpsite on Tajpur Road. An official, requesting anonymity, said, “The reverse vending machine may probably not provide a complete solution to the city’s waste management problem, but the volume of plastic waste will surely be reduced.”

How the machines work

The machine will accept and crush plastic bottles/aluminum cans and multi-layer packaging including packets of potato chips, wafers, chocolate wrapper, mouth-fresheners, all shiny flexible packaging (shampoo etc), ketchup, Dettol pack, face wash, toothpaste tube etc. As per the proposal, the crushed/compacted material will then be sent for recycling and the contractor will be responsible for the same. The machines have a bin capacity of 2,000 bottles, of 100ml to 2,500ml. The volume of the bottles cans will be reduced by around 65% in the machines.

Proposal to give coupons as reward

As per the initial proposal, residents will also get discount/reward coupons in exchange for dumping plastic waste in the machine. But officials have failed to make such arrangements so far. Initially, the civic body is expected to commence the project without incentive for the public.