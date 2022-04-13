Reverse vending machines at Ludhiana civil hospital gather dust
It’s been three months since two reverse vending machines, to recycle plastic waste, were installed at the Ludhiana civil hospital, but so far, these have not been operationalised.
The civic body had purchased 10 reverse vending machines at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the first phase, under the Smart City Mission. While two machines installed at the civil hospital are gathering dust, the civic body is yet to finalise location for eight machines.
As per the earlier proposal, the machines were to be installed at the bus stand, Sarabha Nagar main market, Model Town main market and other public places that see a heavy footfall.
When contacted about the delay in launching the project, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said the civic body is yet to complete some payment formalities with the contractor for operations and maintenance of the machines. “The locations for installing the other machines are being finalised,” he said, adding that the formalities will be completed soon.
Ludhiana generated around 300 metric tonnes of plastic waste on a daily basis, and most of it gets accumulated at the main dumpsite on Tajpur Road. An official, requesting anonymity, said, “The reverse vending machine may probably not provide a complete solution to the city’s waste management problem, but the volume of plastic waste will surely be reduced.”
How the machines work
The machine will accept and crush plastic bottles/aluminum cans and multi-layer packaging including packets of potato chips, wafers, chocolate wrapper, mouth-fresheners, all shiny flexible packaging (shampoo etc), ketchup, Dettol pack, face wash, toothpaste tube etc. As per the proposal, the crushed/compacted material will then be sent for recycling and the contractor will be responsible for the same. The machines have a bin capacity of 2,000 bottles, of 100ml to 2,500ml. The volume of the bottles cans will be reduced by around 65% in the machines.
Proposal to give coupons as reward
As per the initial proposal, residents will also get discount/reward coupons in exchange for dumping plastic waste in the machine. But officials have failed to make such arrangements so far. Initially, the civic body is expected to commence the project without incentive for the public.
Stray dog damages gate at martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house
Even as members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have been raising a hue and cry over the deteriorating condition of the martyr's ancestral house in Naughara Mohalla (near Chaura Bazar), a stray dog damaged one of the wooden gates at the house on Monday night. The trust members rued negligence of the monument clerk for damage to the around 150-year- old wooden gate, which he allegedly failed to check before leaving duty.
Ludhiana | Mayor for FIR against forest department over Sidhwan Canal Waterfront issue
Mayor Balkar Sandhu has directed municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to get an FIR registered against forest department officials for demolishing the concrete structures around trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront. Citing National Green Tribunal orders, the forest department had demolished concrete seating areas, cycle and walking tracks established within 1-metre radius of the trees on April 6. Singhstrict forest officer Harbhajan Singh stated the action was taken in compliance with NGT directions.
Placed under house arrest, barred from travelling to Shopian: Mehbooba
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that she was prevented from travelling to Shopian and placed under house arrest. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she had planned to visit the house of the Kashmiri Pandit, who was attacked by militants last week at Chotigam. On April 4, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Chotigam village, Bal Krishnan, was critically injured after militants opened fire on him near his residence.
3 ‘hybrid terrorists’ of LeT arrested in J&K’s Sopore
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled the Lashkar's plan to launch an attack in north Kashmir by arresting three hybrid militants in Sopore. The spokesperson said that acting on specific information, a special checkpoint was set up by the police, 22RR and 179Bn CRPF near Sunwani bridge in Wadoora Bala. The arrested persons have been identified as Tufail Majid Mir, Owais Ahmed Mir of Brathkalan and Shabir Ahmed Wagay of Warpora.
J&K ex-dy CM’s bungalow: CIC directs CBI to apprise RTI applicant of current status of complaint
The Central Information Commission has directed the CBI in Jammu to provide a revised reply within 15 days to an RTI applicant who had sought to know the status of his complaint seeking registration of an FIR against former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and others over alleged illegal construction of a bungalow near an army ammunition depot here.
