Rising humidity, change in wind pattern leading to warmer nights in Chandigarh

After climbing steadily last week, the maximum temperature fell further from 40.1°C on Wednesday to 38.9°C on Thursday, 1.2 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature rose from 31°C on Wednesday to 31.2°C on Thursday, an uncomfortable 5.7 degrees above normal. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the first time that the day temperature dropped below the 40°C mark since May 14, when it read 39.7°C.

While the maximum temperature has fallen six notches in four days, the minimum temperature, on the contrary, has shot up by five degrees in the same period.

As per IMD data, this is the fourth highest minimum temperature recorded in the city in May. The third highest was 31.4°C on May 16, 2022.

Winds from Bay of Bengal bringing in moisture: IMD

Explaining the temperature variation, IMD Chandigarh scientist Shivinder Singh said, “This is a result of change in dominant winds blowing in the region. When the maximum temperature was around 44°C at the start of the week, hot and arid westerly winds from the Rajasthan side were blowing in the region. Now, easterly winds are active, originating from the Bay of Bengal and have more moisture in them.”

This was leading to higher humidity, limiting the maximum temperature’s climb, while nights were getting warmer in comparison, he added.

Humidity was between 35% and 52% on Thursday, while on days with heatwave conditions, it had fallen below 20%.

Singh cautioned that heat combined with higher humidity was harder to bear. “Humidity affects the body’s ability to remain cool. It also lowers the effectiveness of desert coolers, so proper ventilation should be ensured in the room,” he added.

While currently no warning is in place for Chandigarh, as per Singh, the wind pattern is likely to change again towards the beginning of next week, when westerly winds will become active again. With this, the maximum temperature may soar to 44°C again.

With no Western Disturbances approaching the region till the end of the month, no rain relief is likely.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may return to the 40°C-43°C range, while the minimum temperature will see no major change.