Rohit Sud elected Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association president

Advocate Rohit Sud was elected president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Friday night. Rohit Sud was elected president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association in Chandigarh on Friday night. (HT file photo)

Nearly 4,200 advocates cast their votes between 9.30am and 4pm, with counting beginning later in the evening.

Sud won the annual election by defeating Parminder Singh Sekhon by 96 votes.

Among the other office-bearers, Ashish Bishnoi was elected vice-president after defeating Sunil Agnihotri by 510 votes. Parampreet Singh Bajwa won the secretary position by a margin of 922 votes over Namit Khurana.

For the post of joint secretary, Kirandeep Kaur defeated Nidhi by 539 votes, while Ashish Rana became treasurer by polling 112 votes more than Satnam Singh.