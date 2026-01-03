Rohtak: MDU bars entry of 3 students for two yrs; protest erupts on campus

Students from various outfits on Friday started an indefinite protest against the authorities of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) for banning the entry of three students for two years. The protesting students are members of Bhagat SIngh Chhatra Sanghthan, DR Ambedkar Missionaries Vidhyarthi Association, National Students Organisation (NSO), SFI and others. The protesting students are members of Bhagat SIngh Chhatra Sanghthan, DR Ambedkar Missionaries Vidhyarthi Association, National Students Organisation (NSO), SFI and others. (HT Photo)

The MDU authorities have banned the entry of Himanshu Deswal, Kapil, both enrolled in MA (defence study) and Yudhvir, a student of bachelor of physical education (3rd semester) for allegedly entering the residence of MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh on September 19, 2025.

In separate letters issued to the expelled students for two years, assistant registrar of the MDU said, “This is with reference to the undesirable and unwarranted act committed by you and your behaviour by forcibly entering into the residence of MDU V-C Rajbir Singh on September 19 last year. The matter was placed before the Proctorial Board and on the basis of its recommendations, duly approved by the competent authorities, you were found involved in the incident and you were warned to refrain from indulgence in any wrongful conduct,” the letter reads.

The communique further said that you (the three students) are ordered to submit an individual affidavit of good conduct in joint names with your parents signatures undertaking on oath with an assurance of fulfilling all norms associated with the studentship and abiding by the ethical and moral conduct.

The communication further read that the three students were required to submit an affidavit attested by the first class magistrate within a fortnight of November 19, 2025, and failing to do so, and not abiding to the oath will be considered as disinterest by you (the three students) in continuing your studentship and will be banned from the university for two years.

Earlier on November 19 last year, MDU authorities has barred student leader, Pradeep Mota, president of Bhagat Singh Chhatar Sanghthan, for two years and banned the entry of YouTuber Love Khush Dahiya for indefinite time period for “forcibly” entering the residence of MDU’s V-C on September 19.

The expelled student and the YouTuber accused the V-C of running an illegal “flowerpot factory” from his residence and allegedly selling each flowerpot at ₹2,500 outside Rohtak. Pradeep Mota was enrolled in a certificate course in German in the department of English and foreign language. The expulsion order was taken by the Proctorial Board of the university.

Reacting over the expulsion, Vikram Dumolia, a student leader from one of the outfits, alleged that the university authorities banned student leaders and suspended teachers for allegedly speaking against the “injustice” done by the V-C and other functionaries. Dumolia said that they will challenge the expulsion order in the court.