RSS Pracharak, BJP leaders have joined Congress: Deepender Hooda
Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Hooda on Monday announced that a number of persons, including an RSS Pracharak and BJP leaders, joined the Congress.
In a statement, the MP said that former MLA from Kalayat Banarsi Das Valmiki, former chairman Sukhbir Dudi from Adampur, BJP leader Sombir Lamba, OBC leader Hanuman Verma, who was a strong contender for the BJP ticket, RSS Pracharak Kuldeep Kajla, BJP farmer leader Ramesh Kumar and other workers of the BJP, JJP and other parties joined the Congress in large numbers. Indicating that joining of these leaders from the Adampur and Hisar area would boost Congress prospects in the upcoming Adampur assembly bypoll, Deepender claimed that the way the Congress is getting the support of the people in Adampur indicated that the people of the area were angry with former MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi. “His style of functioning and his absence from the area has angered the public. He never made efforts for the development of the area,” Deepender said.
-
Preparations in full swing for PM Modi’s Mohali visit tomorrow
Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will be inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). For the last one week, officials of both civil and police administration have been camping at the site. On Monday, Punjab Police cordoned off the area and started sealing activities. Closed-circuit television cameras are also checked to ensure these are functional.
-
Entrepreneurship essential in developing, strengthening nation’s economy: Bandaru Dattatreya
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said entrepreneurship plays an important role in developing and strengthening the economy of any nation and innovations are needed to promote entrepreneurship again in the country. In his address as the chief guest in the Entrepreneurship Encouragement Programme organised by the Youth Red Cross at Kurukshetra University on Monday, he said that the new National Education Policy-2020 has given a special focus on skill, vocational education and is employment oriented.
-
Chandigarh | Domestic help gets 30-year jail for sexual assault on employers’ son
A 25-year-old man, employed by a doctor couple as a domestic help, has been sentenced to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting their eight-year-old son. The district court in Chandigarh has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict Ranjeet Kumar, a resident of Sherpur village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. On August 4, 2020 the child's mother came home early.
-
Panjab University: UILS students boycott classes over annual fee hike
Students at Panjab University's University Institute of Legal Studies on Monday boycotted their classes in protest against the annual fee hike. Terming it an arbitrary and unjust move, the students claimed that the fee has been hiked by 8% to 10% for the ongoing batches of UILS. Students said that they will continue to intensify the protest till their demand for complete rollback is accepted. The meeting will be held on September 6.
-
Chandigarh MC’s finance panel approves sanitation booths for workers
Keeping in view the health and hygiene of its safai karamcharis, the municipal corporation has decided to provide sanitation booths for those working in Dhanas and Sarangpur villages. This was approved during a meeting of the finance & contract committee chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Monday. Members of the committee also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of ₹41.97 lakh.
