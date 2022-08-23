RSS Pracharak, BJP leaders have joined Congress: Deepender Hooda

Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday announced that a number of persons, including an RSS Pracharak and BJP leaders, joined the Congress.

In a statement, the MP said that former MLA from Kalayat Banarsi Das Valmiki, former chairman Sukhbir Dudi from Adampur, BJP leader Sombir Lamba, OBC leader Hanuman Verma, who was a strong contender for the BJP ticket, RSS Pracharak Kuldeep Kajla, BJP farmer leader Ramesh Kumar and other workers of the BJP, JJP and other parties joined the Congress in large numbers. Indicating that joining of these leaders from the Adampur and Hisar area would boost Congress prospects in the upcoming Adampur assembly bypoll, Deepender claimed that the way the Congress is getting the support of the people in Adampur indicated that the people of the area were angry with former MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi. “His style of functioning and his absence from the area has angered the public. He never made efforts for the development of the area,” Deepender said.