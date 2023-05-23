No plans to join hands with BJP again, says Shiromani Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday expressed surprise at the repeated assertions by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it would not ally with the former. Shiromani Akali Dal made it clear that it has no plans to join hands with BJP again.

SAD spokesman Maheshinder Singh Grewal said: “The SAD has an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Punjab. The alliance is doing well, and there is no proposal to extend any alliance with any other party, including the BJP. The SAD has never spoken about any future alliance with the BJP, and the latter should stop speculating on this issue on an everyday basis.”

Grewal also reminded the BJP that the SAD had broken its alliance with the saffron party on a matter of principle when the former betrayed the farmers by forcing through the three farm laws without any discussion with its alliance partner or the stakeholders.

“Subsequently, the BJP has taken one decision after another to the detriment of both Punjab and the Sikh community, which has resulted in a sense of disquiet amongst Punjabis,” he said, adding, prime among these includes creating a separate gurdwara body for Haryana besides interfering in the SGPC elections.

“The BJP-led Central government had also gone back on the solemn commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev that all Bandi Singhs would be released. This has caused anguish in the community,” he said.