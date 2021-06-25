SAD seeks probe against Cong, AAP into ‘sacrilege conspiracy’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura police firing case to widen its the scope and probe the hand of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the sacrilege conspiracy to allegedly defame and destabilise the then state government led by Parkash Singh Badal.

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia also demanded narco test of all the likely beneficiaries of the sacrilege conspiracy during the Akali regime. “All the major leaders of Congress and their secret accomplices from the AAP must be put through narco tests to get the truth on what role each one of them played in that conspiracy,” he said at a joint press conference with senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema in Chandigarh.

Majithia also expressed “surprise” over the brazenness with which the Congress high command had gone about setting a deadline for the conclusion of the ongoing probe by SIT. “Whose order is the SIT expected to obey — high court or that of the Congress high command?” he asked.

The SAD leaders said the Congress high command, its state unit and the state government have come to believe that only illegal arrests of Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal can save their credibility which lies in tatters. “We dare them to defy the law on this,” they added.

Majithia and Cheema said (former minister) Navjot Sidhu had openly admitted that chief minister Amarinder Singh had told him about Congress’ design to purposely drag the probe till the last six months of their tenure to create a hype and milk the issue in the elections. They said the “political asylum” provided by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was also a part of a prior deal on sacrilege report against Akalis and narco test must also be conducted on him to unveil the entire conspiracy.

It’s political drama: BJP

Terming the questioning the Badals in the sacrilege and police firing cases as a charade, BJP national spokesperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said the police has to gather evidence first and not make the accused witnesses in the crime.

He said in the last 25 years the ruling parties in the state ruined the police institution by making it work fixing their rivals instead of conducting fair investigations.