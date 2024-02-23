 SAD will support legislation in Punjab assembly on legal guarantee for MSP, says Sukhbir - Hindustan Times
SAD will support legislation in Punjab assembly on legal guarantee for MSP, says Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Feb 23, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that the Punjab government should bring legislation on assured marketing on 22 crops with a legal guarantee during the forthcoming state budget session beginning March 1.

“Giving MSP (minimum support price) and assured marketing on crops within 24 hours of forming the Aam Aadmi Party in the state was a pre-poll promise made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. If legislation is tabled in this regard, SAD will wholeheartedly support it. I will personally go to thank him (CM Mann) for this,” Badal said in a press statement released today.

SAD has three legislators in the House of 117 members.

Sukhbir also raised questions over the delay by the Punjab authorities in the registration of a criminal case in the death of a 21-year-old farmer Shubh Karan Singh of Bathinda’s Balloh village, during a clash with the Haryana police on Wednesday.

Badal, who also represents the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat, appealed to the Centre to fulfil the assurances given to farmers more than two years back when the Narendra Modi government withdrew three contentious farm laws. He also urged the centre to resume talks with the farmer unions of Punjab and resolve the ongoing farmer agitation through a dialogue. Badal made these remarks here during his day-long tour of the Lambi assembly segment where he held public meetings at 11 villages.

