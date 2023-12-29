SAD writes to Punjab speaker, seeks immediate disqualification of AAP MLA Aman Arora

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded immediate disqualification of cabinet minister Aman Arora as MLA after he was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment by a Sunam Court in a 2008 assault and trespass case on December 21 this year. Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora.

Arora and others immediately applied for bail and were granted relief until January 21.

In a letter, written to Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, SAD legislator Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi said Arora has been found guilty on two counts and as per the landmark verdict in ‘Lily Thomas v Union of India (2013)’, the Supreme Court declared Section 8(4) of the Act, which protected a convicted lawmaker from immediate disqualification if he/she filed an appeal within three months from the date of the verdict, unconstitutional. The SAD leader further said in light of these directions of the Supreme Court, Arora should be disqualified as an MLA without further delay and notification in this regards should be issued immediately.