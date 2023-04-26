Sahnewal gets two public sand mining sites

Continuing the efforts to ensure the supply of sand to people of the state at ₹5.5 per cubic ft, Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian on Tuesday dedicated two new public mining sites in Garhi Fazil and Sasrali, taking the number of mining sites in Sahnewal to three. Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian on Tuesday dedicated two new public mining sites in Garhi Fazil and Sasrali in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Mundian said that sand would be available at ₹5.5 per cubic ft and only manual excavation of sand will be permitted at these two sites. He said that no mining contractor would be allowed to operate in these public mining sites. Adding that sand will only be sold at these sites till sunset, the MLA assured that a government official will always be present at the sites to regulate the extraction.

Mundian said the sites will provide direct and indirect employment to several youths. The sand from public mining sites will only be sold for use in the construction of non-commercial projects, he added.