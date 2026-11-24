Panchayats and urban local bodies must develop new sources of revenue instead of depending solely on government budgetary support, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday, underlining that vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 can be realised only when every village and every urban ward becomes empowered and self-reliant. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the inauguration of a two-day national conference in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI) more

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national sammellan on devolution of powers, financial sustainability and effective service delivery in panchayats and urban local bodies, Saini said effective utilisation of local resources, sound financial management and active public participation are essential to strengthening grassroots institutions.

The CM said that empowering local governments through greater authority, institutional capacity and financial independence is the central objective of the national sammellan being organised by the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for fiscal management at Gurugram.

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar also attended the programme.

Saini said the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments accorded constitutional status to Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies (ULBs). The responsibility now lies in transforming these institutions into genuinely empowered local governments, he said.

“Villages are not the last link in development, rather, they are the centres of development,” he said, adding that priorities identified by gram sabhas should form the basis of panchayat development plans.

Describing sarpanches and councillors as the grassroots strength of democracy, as they remain directly connected with the people and are often the first to understand their concerns, the chief minister said Haryana implemented educational qualifications for panchayat representatives in 2015 and provided 50% reservation for women in PRIs in 2020.

He urged participants to deliberate on practical measures to enhance the revenue of panchayats and urban local bodies, particularly through water conservation, improved collection of water charges and better utilisation of local resources.

Saini said the Haryana government has decided to provide matching grants equivalent to the amount collected by villages through water bills. The initiative is intended to encourage revenue generation and strengthen the financial position of panchayats.

He also called upon ULBs to identify additional revenue sources while prioritising sanitation, drinking water, roads, sewerage and other essential civic amenities.