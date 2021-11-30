Sanjeev Kaushal appointed Haryana chief secretary
Published on Nov 30, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Haryana government on Tuesday appointed 1986-batch IAS officer Sanjeev Kaushal as the new chief secretary. He replaced 1985-batch IAS officer Vijai Vardhan, who retired on Tuesday. Additional chief secretary, power, PK Das was posted as additional chief secretary, revenue and disaster management in place of Kaushal.