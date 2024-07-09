SBS Nagar: Two arrested for ‘misappropriation’ of panchayat funds in Punjab

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested two persons in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district for “misappropriation” of panchayat funds. The accused have been identified as Mukhtiar Singh, panchayat secretary, and Harbhajan Singh, former sarpanch of Hiala village in the district. A spokesperson of the VB said that during the investigation of a complaint, it was found that the Hiala gram panchayat received a total of nine grants worth ₹ 16.45 lakh from 2008 till 2013 for execution of development works in the village

A spokesperson of the VB said that during the investigation of a complaint (number 13/2017/SBS Nagar), it was found that the Hiala gram panchayat received a total of nine grants worth ₹16.45 lakh from 2008 till 2013 for execution of development works in the village.

The probe found that sarpanch Surjit Singh, panchayat member Bakhshish Ram (died on September 22, 2021), acting sarpanch Harbhajan Kaur and panchayat secretary Mukhtiar Singh “misappropriated funds by submitting fake bills and receipts”. Besides, the muster roll for payment to the labourers was also found reportedly incomplete.

The arrested persons will be produced in a court on Tuesday. Further investigation into this case is under progress, the VB said, adding that the agency had received the complaint from the Hiala gram panchayat and several other accused, besides the two aforementioned, were booked in the case.