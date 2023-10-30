News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SC to hear Raghav Chadha’s plea challenging suspension from RS

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha challenging his indefinite suspension from the Rajya Sabha

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had on October 16 sought a response from the Rajya Sabha secretariat on Chadha’s plea.

The apex court had also sought assistance of attorney general R Venkataramani in adjudicating the issue.

The bench had taken note of the submissions of senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi and lawyer Shadan Farasat, representing Chadha, that the suspension cannot extend beyond the particular session during which the decision to suspend the member was made.

The top court had also taken note of Dwivedi’s submissions that the case raised an “important national issue” and noted as many as seven issues for adjudication.

Chadha was suspended on the last day of the monsoon session for “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct”, pending a report by the privileges committee.

