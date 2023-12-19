Scholarship ‘not paid’, HC seeks status report from Punjab govt

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought status report from the Punjab government after a public interest litigation (PIL) alleged that students were not paid the scholarship amount under the Dr Hargobind Khurana post-matric scholarship scheme launched by the state government in 2013. The petitioner submitted a list of 11 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Jadla, SBS Nagar, who are yet to be paid the scholarship.

The PIL alleged that government has not paid scholarship amount to students of secondary classes who scored 80% or more marks in matriculation exam in 2016-2017 session. Such students were entitled to the scholarship for an amount of ₹30,000 each for the next two years of education in secondary classes.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The petitioner submitted a list of 11 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Jadla, SBS Nagar, who are yet to be paid the scholarship.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Sunaina, had brought to the notice of the high court that a large number of such students were aggrieved due to the non-payment of the scholarship. Taking note of the submissions, the bench presided over by acting chief justice Ritu Bahri and justice Nidhi Gupta directed Punjab to submit the status report on the next date of hearing.