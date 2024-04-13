School teacher ends life, principal among 3 booked for abetment

A 32-year-old teacher committed suicide on the school premises in Kapurthala. Police retrieved her body from one of the classrooms. She was teaching in Kapurthala’s school for special children for the past four years. A 32-year-old teacher committed suicide on the school premises in Kapurthala. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the peon opened the classroom.

Senior police officials reached the spot and called the school principal for her identification following which her family was contacted.

SHO sadar police station Mukesh Kumar said the victim’s father told the police that the school principal and other staff members were harassing her daughter mentally for the past several months.

“On the statement of the victim’s father, a case under section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) has been registered against the school principal, peon and her husband,” the SHO said.