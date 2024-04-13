 School teacher ends life, principal among 3 booked for abetment - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

School teacher ends life, principal among 3 booked for abetment

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Apr 13, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Police retrieved her body from one of the classrooms. She was teaching in Kapurthala’s school for special children for the past four years. The incident came to light on Friday morning when the peon opened the classroom.

A 32-year-old teacher committed suicide on the school premises in Kapurthala. Police retrieved her body from one of the classrooms. She was teaching in Kapurthala’s school for special children for the past four years.

A 32-year-old teacher committed suicide on the school premises in Kapurthala. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A 32-year-old teacher committed suicide on the school premises in Kapurthala. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the peon opened the classroom.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Senior police officials reached the spot and called the school principal for her identification following which her family was contacted.

SHO sadar police station Mukesh Kumar said the victim’s father told the police that the school principal and other staff members were harassing her daughter mentally for the past several months.

“On the statement of the victim’s father, a case under section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) has been registered against the school principal, peon and her husband,” the SHO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / School teacher ends life, principal among 3 booked for abetment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On