Schools in Himachal to stay close till August 28

With a surge in Covid cases, the Himachal government has decided to keep the schools in the state closed till August 28.

State’s chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh has issued orders to close the schools. However, this order will not apply to residential schools. During holidays, all teaching and non-teaching staffers will be present in educational institutions.

The government had earlier notified to keep the schools closed till August 22. Covid cases have started witnessing a rise in Himachal Pradesh.

Infections are increasing in rural areas of Chamba district as well as in some other districts. In Chamba alone, more than four dozen children came under the grip of coronavirus after the schools reopened in the past. With the increase in infections, the positivity rate in the state has also started increasing.

On the instructions of the government, the health department has chalked out a strategy to deal with the possible third wave. Health experts are anticipating third wave by the September-end. Therefore, the department is making preparations to deal with it. The health department is trying to vaccinate everyone in the age group of 18 and 45 years before the possible third wave.

155 found infected with virus

With 155 fresh Covid cases reported on Friday, Himachal’s infection tally rose to 2,11,432 while the death toll mounted to 3,546 after three patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, highest 55 were reported in Mandi, 26 in Chamba, 24 in Kangra, 15 each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, 10 in Shimla, five in Solan, three in Kullu and one each in Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur.

The active cases came down to 2,413 while recoveries reached 2,05,448 after 401 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 46,282, followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,237 and 26,319 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,504, Sirmaur 15,418, Hamirpur 15,039, Una 13,508, Bilaspur 13,286, Chamba 13,223, Kullu 9,400, Kinnaur 3,364 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,852.