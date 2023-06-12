Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 booked for attacking Siwani SDM with iron rods

4 booked for attacking Siwani SDM with iron rods

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 12, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Subhash Kumar, spokesman of Hansi police, said they had booked Balwan, his son, daughter and brother under Sections 323, 452, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. “The Siwani SDM sustained injuries and he is undergoing treatment. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” the spokesman added.

The police have booked four persons for allegedly attacking Siwani SDM Suresh Kumar with iron rods at Masoodour village in Hisar’s Hansi.

In his complaint to the police, Siwani SDM Suresh Kumar said he visited his native village Masoodpur on Saturday to meet his brother Satywan.

“My brother is constructing his house and he had some differences over a wall with his neighbour, Balwan. When I asked my brother not to indulge in any confrontation, suddenly Balwan, his daughter, son and his brother attacked me with iron rods. They also threatened me with dire consequences,” the complainant added.

Sign out