Search on to trace two teenagers missing in Himachal’s Bharmour

Search is on to find the two youths, who went to make a video from the Bharmari Mata temple towards the Kukadukandha hill in the Bharmour assembly constituency of Chamba district, the police said on Friday. The search operation has been intensified with officials taking help of drones. However, the fog is hampering the search operation. (File)

The missing youth, Vikshit, 19, of Ghared village, and Piyush, 14, of Malkota village had gone from the Bharmari temple towards the Kukadukandha hill area and have been missing since then, they added.

Upon receiving the information, the police administration immediately launched a search operation. The administration managed to contact one of the youths on his mobile phone on Friday, but after that the contact was completely lost.

Chamba deputy commissioner Mukesh Repswal said that they received information about the disappearance of two youths on Thursday. Upon receiving the information, the police administration and a mountaineering team were sent to the spot and the search was started. He said that contact was made with the youths on their mobile phones on Friday, but there has been no further communication with them since then. Now, an intensive search operation is being conducted using drones, but so far they have not been traced.