Search operation underway in J&K’s border district of Samba

Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation after getting information about the movement of three suspected terrorists near a forest area in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation after getting information about the movement of three suspected terrorists near a forest area in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational photo)

They said a joint team of police and paramilitary forces cordoned off Nangal, Chilladanga, Goran and adjoining forests early morning for a thorough search operation, which is underway.

According to the officials, the operation was launched after local residents informed police about the suspicious movement of three persons during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

No trace of the suspected terrorists has been found so far, the officials said.

The search operation comes almost a month after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

Meanwhile, posters have been put up in parts of Jammu and Kashmir in which police have announced a ₹20 lakh reward for those providing information about terrorists involved in the April 22 attack.

On April 23, security agencies had released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 under which the Indian armed forces targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was effectively repulsed and led to the pounding of its air bases till a ceasefire was announced on May 10.