Search ops on as army opens fire on infiltrators at 2 places along LoC

Army, on Monday, opened fire on suspicious movement of infiltrators at two places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor in Jammu district and Sunderbani in Rajouri district. A view of a closed school after the Jammu administration ordered the closure of all schools following the detection of suspicious movement of two groups of infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors, in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

Following the suspicious movement, the army also deployed its elite para commandos at Akhnoor’s Battal area and shut down half a dozen schools as a precautionary measure.

Though there was no exchange of fire, a massive search operation was underway in both areas to ensure that there was no infiltration from across the border, said officials.

“Alert troops opened fire after picking up the suspicious movement of three to four infiltrators in a forward area in the Battal sector of Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu around 1.30 am”, officials said.

The area was illuminated with flares and put under surveillance through drones with reinforcements mobilised to lay a tight cordon. A search operation was launched at first light and the elite para-commandos were also deployed, they said.

However, there was no contact with the suspected terrorists, they added.

“At about 0130 hrs (1.30 am) troops of 18 Maratha noticed suspicious movement of 3 to 4 persons (most probably terrorists) in a Nullah (rivulet) near Jogwan in Akhnoor. As a result, troops opened firing and also shot flares to illuminate the area. They also started surveillance through drones in that area,” said officials. However, there had been no firing by the infiltrators.

A team of local police from Khour police station also reached the spot.

“It is believed that terrorists are trapped in a rivulet,” they added.

The Army troops also fired a few rounds on noticing suspicious movement in a forward area in the Sunderbani-Nowshera sector in Rajouri district around 12.30 am. A search of the area along the LoC is also underway, they added.

Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Body of Pak intruder repatriated

Jammu Body of an intruder, who was recently shot dead by the BSF while attempting to illegally sneak into India, was repatriated to Pakistan along the International Border here on Monday, officials said. The unarmed intruder was gunned down after he ignored repeated warnings and attempted to cross the border fence through the Khora border outpost in the Samba district on the night of July 31. The deceased was identified as Pakistani national Muhammad Affial, a resident of the Punjab province, the officials said. The body was returned to Pakistani Rangers by the BSF at border outpost Octroi in the Suchetgarh sector of the Jammu district, the officials said. PTI