 Sector-5 firing case: Chandigarh Police to invoke UAPA against Goldy Brar’s operatives - Hindustan Times
Sector-5 firing case: Chandigarh Police to invoke UAPA against Goldy Brar’s operatives

ByShailee Dogra, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2024 05:53 AM IST

Police will invoke Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the operatives of Canada-based designated terrorist Goldy Brar involved in firing at the house of a businessman in Sector 5 on January 19 this year.

Chandigarh police have so far arrested six accused, including Kashi, Shubham Giri, alias Pandit, and Gurwinder Singh, alias Laddi. (HT File Photo)
“As Goldy Brar is a designated terrorist, we will be invoking UAPA in this case, as investigation pointed out that the firing took place at his behest,” said Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur.

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police in a joint operation with Punjab Police’s anti-gangster task force (AGTF) had arrested Brar’s three operatives from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Sunday while they were planning to escape to Nepal.

Those arrested were identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Gujjar, 26, of Kaloli in Banur, Kamalpreet Singh, 18, of Devinagar Abrawa in Banur and Prem Singh, 25, of Amrala in Dera Bassi.

“During preliminary questioning, Amritpal revealed that Brar was helping all of them in escaping to Nepal, and also helped them hide in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” the SSP said.

All three have a criminal history with several cases pertaining to attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and illegal arms across Punjab.

Probing into the matter, police have so far arrested six accused, including Kashi, Shubham Giri, alias Pandit, and Gurwinder Singh, alias Laddi.

On Monday, police produced Amritpal, Kamalpreet and Prem before a local court and obtained four-day police remand, while Kashi and Shubham were sent to two-day police remand to recover the weapons, vehicles and mobile phones used in the January 19 crime.

Had demanded 2 crore as protection money

As per businessman Kuldeep Singh, some unknown men fired at his house in Sector 5 at 4.14 am on January 19. Later that day, he received a WhatsApp call from an international number to pay 2 crore as protection money to Goldy Brar.

Chandigarh Police made the first breakthrough in the case when they arrested Gurwinder Singh, alias Laddi, 26, hailing from Mohali, from near Kartarpur village on January 24, leading to recovery of two live cartridges and a motorcycle used in the crime.

During police remand, Gurwinder had disclosed the names of Kashi Singh, alias Harry, of Rajpura, Amritpal and Kamalpreet.

Police had then, on January 28, arrested Kashi from Dhanas, Chandigarh.

Following interrogation, Kashi had disclosed that after firing the shots, Amritpal handed over the weapons to Shubham. This led to Shubham’s arrest from Bihar on February 1. He revealed that he helped Amritpal hide the weapons used in the crime.

