‘Serious misconduct’: CRPF justifies sacking of constable Munir Ahmed

Justifying sacking of a constable Munir Ahmed from services before the Jammu & Kashmir high court, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) accused Ahmed of serious misconduct by secretly marrying Menal Khan, forging her signature on Nikahnama and hiding her expired visa status. Menal had entered India on a tourist visa in February 2025. The case came to light after India ordered repatriation of all Pakistani citizens back to their native country. The punitive action was taken following Pahalgam attack on April 22 that left 26 people dead and scores injured. (File)

Ahmed was terminated from services after he allegedly concealed his marriage with his Pakistani cousin Menal Khan. Ahmed had moved the J&K HC for restoration of his services.

In the objections filed before the HC through deputy Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma, the CRPF claimed that Munir failed to inform his superiors about the marriage or her visa application for Long Term Visa (LTV).

The case came to light after India ordered repatriation of all Pakistani citizens back to their native country. The punitive action was taken following Pahalgam attack on April 22 that left 26 people dead and scores injured.

In the objections filed, the CRPF also argued that Menal was in Pakistan on the date shown on the Nikahnama and claimed that her signatures were forged.

“It is submitted that though his NOC for marriage was pending, it was revealed through newspapers and media reports that the petitioner’s (Munir Ahmed) wife Menal Khan of Sialkot, Pakistan came to India through Wagah border on 15 days tourist visa and had been residing with petitioner as husband-wife,” submitted the CRPF in its objections. Menal, who entered India on a short term visa, which expired on March 22, continued to stay in India illegally, the CRPF further wrote in objections.

It is also clear that Munir Ahmed actively supported her stay at his own residence in the border state of J&K. He further provided shelter and harboured a Pakistani national while being aware of status of her visa, it added.

“The petitioner contracted marriage/Nikah with Menal Khan, a Pakistani national on May 24, 2024, but informed the department on October 14, 2024, whereas as Rule 21(3) of CCS (Conduct) Rules 1964 (Annexure R-XIX), clearly stipulates that “a government servant who has married or marries a person other than of Indian nationality shall forthwith intimate the fact to the government”, CRPF submitted before the but the high court.

It stated that the revelation was made was when he was asked by the commanding officer of 72 battalion.

Soon after Pahalgam attack the government of India cancelled visas of all Pakistani nationals and accordingly Menal Khan was also taken for deportation.

“The petitioner proceeded on leave on April 27, 2025 and did not inform his Unit about the fact of his harbouring and sheltering a Pakistani national at his residence. He was aware of the status of the expiry of the visa of Menal Khan and her deportation and he did not inform the department even during his leave. In fact, the Department came to know of the same from media reports,” submitted the CRPF.

The high court will hear the case on Friday.