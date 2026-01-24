Several vehicles gutted in late-night fire at Manimajra motor market

A massive fire broke out late on Thursday night at the Manimajra motor market, reducing several vehicles to ashes and causing losses worth lakhs of rupees. Charred remains of vehicles at the motor market in Manimajra on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to information, the fire erupted around midnight near the electricity department office at the motor market. Vehicles parked in front of Booth Nos. 782 and 783 suddenly caught fire, which spread rapidly and engulfed multiple vehicles before help could arrive.

Mechanic Ramesh Rai said that his Alto 800 car, which had come from Himachal Pradesh for repairs, was completely gutted in the blaze. Apart from this, an i-20 car belonging to Gurvinder Singh, a Crysta car, and a new truck that had been brought for body construction near Amar Truck Body were also badly damaged. The truck’s dashboard, tyres and other parts were completely burnt.

The night watchmen immediately informed the police and the fire brigade. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control, preventing a major disaster. Shopkeepers said that had the fire not been doused in time, it could have spread to the nearby electricity department office and other parked vehicles, leading to even greater losses.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police have initiated an investigation to determine how the blaze started. Preliminary estimates suggest that the incident caused damage worth several lakhs of rupees.