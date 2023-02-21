Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC, HSGMC members scuffle over possession of Kurukshetra gurdwara

SGPC, HSGMC members scuffle over possession of Kurukshetra gurdwara

Published on Feb 21, 2023 12:32 AM IST

SP says they haven’t got any complaint but police have been deployed to monitor the security of the gurdwara and the situation is under control. Minor skirmishes were witnessed between SGPC and HSGMC members after which Kurukshetra gurdwara staff and police managed to control them and they were taken out of the gurdwara.

ByNeeraj Mohan, Karnal

A high-voltage drama was witnessed at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi on Monday as the members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) reached the gurdwara and accused the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) of forcibly taking over the control of the gurdwaras in Haryana.

Minor skirmishes were witnessed between the members of both the groups after which the gurdwara staff and the police managed to control them and they were taken out of the gurdwara.

Also, the SGPC has warned that no attempt should be made to occupy gurdwaras in Haryana and it has also accused the HSGMC of breaking the locks of the ‘golak’ (offering boxes). In the presence of HSGMC’s ad hoc committee president Karamjit Singh, members of both the groups were accusing each other of violating the gurdwara’s “maryada”.

Later, former HSGMC president Baljit Singh Daduwal along with his supporters reached the gurdwara and offered prayers. He also welcomed the decision of the HSGMC of taking over the control of the gurdwara’s management from the SGPC.

HSGMC’s ad hoc in-charge Karamjit Singh alleged that around eight to 10 SGPC supporters entered gurdwara and created a ruckus but the staff members managed to take them out.

He said that they will also file a police complaint. In a message to the SGPC, he said that they should play the role of a big brother and handover the control of all gurdwaras peacefully. “Instigating members of both the groups is not in anybody’s favour,” he added.

On Sunday, the ad hoc committee of the HSGM took the control of the management of Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi of Kurukshetra as Karamjit Singh claimed that the control was taken peacefully as not even a single person was opposing it. He said soon they will take control of the remaining gurdwaras step by step.

Later, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the forcible locking of ‘golaks’ at the Kurukshetra gurdwara.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said they haven’t got any complaint yet, but the police have been deployed to monitor the security of the gurdwara and the situation is under control.

    Neeraj Mohan

    Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

