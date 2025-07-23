SGPC objects to separate events to mark Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has objected to the Punjab government’s decision to organise separate official events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, calling it an interference in religious affairs and a break from long-standing Sikh traditions. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee resident Harjinder Singh Dhami addressing mediapersons outside the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said on Monday that from November 19 to 25, a series of grand and historic events would be organized with deep reverence and respect.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Dhami objected to the state’s plan to hold independent official functions, claiming it would overlap with the SGPC’s year-long commemorative programs that began in April 2025 at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal in Amritsar. He warned that this move could create confusion among the “sangat” and undermine long-established traditions of the Khalsa Panth.

“The SGPC is already leading the centenary commemorations with participation from all Sikh sects and institutions. The government’s unilateral announcement of separate events is disrespectful and an attempt to sideline Sikh institutions,” said Dhami.

He alleged that the government’s actions appear to be politically motivated and aimed at dividing the “Panth”. “Historically, such centenaries have been led by Sikh bodies, with governments playing a supportive role. This is the first time we are witnessing deliberate interference,” Dhami said.

The SGPC president further criticised the Punjab government for ignoring several major Sikh centenaries during its tenure. He cited examples such as the centenaries of the Guru Ka Bagh Morcha, Saka Sri Panja Sahib, and the 200th martyrdom anniversary of Akali Baba Phoola Singh, as well as the 450th Jyoti Jot Diwas of Guru Amar Das.

Reaffirming SGPC’s commitment to inclusive celebrations, Dhami said heads of all governments and political parties would be invited to attend the Panthic events. He urged the state to cooperate rather than run parallel programmes.

Jathedar questions CM’s religious commitment

Meanwhile, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj also criticised the government, questioning the religious commitment of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet.

“Can the government even take out a nagar kirtan? Are the CM and his ministers “sabat surat” Sikhs (with unshorn hair)? If they truly respect the Sikh tradition, they should first partake in “amrit” and follow Sikh maryada,” he said at a press briefing.

Gargaj reiterated that the government should not interfere in religious matters and should instead focus on improving infrastructure and facilities for pilgrims. He said the bridge on Sutlej river en route to Anandpur Sahib is in poor condition and poses a risk of disaster if not repaired urgently.

“The government has its responsibilities—maintaining roads, ensuring public safety, and supporting religious infrastructure. But it is choosing political maneuvering over basic duties,” he said.